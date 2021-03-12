NC COVID-19 March 12 update: Percent positive remains low, hospitalizations drop closer to 1K

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN)– North Carolina reported its best two-day percent positive rate of the pandemic, with Friday’s sitting at 3.7 percent — based on testing from Wednesday — only slightly up from the record 3.4 percent reported on Thursday.

Thursday and Friday are the only two days it’s been below 4 percent.

The state has fewer than 2,000 new cases for the fifth time this week — Thursday was the only day above 2,000 — with 1,998 new cases reported to the state on Friday. The seven-day average of 1,668 remains the best it’s been since Oct. 5.

The hospital numbers continue to drop closer to 1,000, with 1,037 patients in hospitals today. That’s two fewer than Thursday and marks the ninth time in 10 days with a decline.

The state reported 41 deaths due to the virus, bringing the total to 11,663. But the general trend remains down — North Carolina is averaging 31 deaths reported per day over the past week, the lowest that’s been since Nov. 28.

Friday Metrics:

Total cases: 881,823

Newly reported cases: 1,998

Completed tests: 10,703,559

Currently hospitalized: 1,037

Total deaths: 11,663

Daily percent positive: 3.7%

Local Cases:

Bertie: 1,679 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 605 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,389 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,411 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,887 cases – 8 deaths

Hertford: 1,970 cases – 62 deaths

Gates: 687 cases – 12 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,122 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 935 cases – 9 deaths

