NC COVID-19 March 10 update: Another big drop in hospitalizations as new case numbers increase

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY)– Hospital numbers due to COVID-19 in North Carolina continue to drop dramatically, with the state reporting 72 fewer patients in the hospital on Wednesday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,075 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, the fewest sine October 10.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,861 new laboratory-confirmed daily cases on Wednesday, which is a little closer to average than Tuesday’s low total of 997— the smallest number since Oct. 4.

The percent positive remains relatively low at 5.3 percent based on testing from Monday. It’s the seventh day in a row it’s been below 6 percent but the second straight day it’s been slightly over 5 percent.

The state reported another 43 deaths due to the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,595.

Bipartisan legislation introduced Wednesday in North Carolina would require all schools in the state to offer in-person learning.

It would give all North Carolina local school districts the option of moving to Plan A of in-person learning, which allows for in-person instruction with no classroom size reductions, with all K-5 schools required to operate under plan A.

Tuesday Metrics

Total cases: 877,764

Newly reported cases: 1,861

Completed tests: 10,607,439

Currently hospitalized: 1,075

Total deaths: 11,595

Daily percent positive: 5.3%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,673 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 600 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,386 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,407 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,881 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 685 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,969 cases – 62 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,113 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 931 cases – 9 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.