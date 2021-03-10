NC COVID-19 March 10 update: Another big drop in hospitalizations as new case numbers increase

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY)– Hospital numbers due to COVID-19 in North Carolina continue to drop dramatically, with the state reporting 72 fewer patients in the hospital on Wednesday.
That brings the statewide total to 1,075 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, the fewest sine October 10.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,861 new laboratory-confirmed daily cases on Wednesday, which is a little closer to average than Tuesday’s low total of 997— the smallest number since Oct. 4.
The percent positive remains relatively low at 5.3 percent based on testing from Monday. It’s the seventh day in a row it’s been below 6 percent but the second straight day it’s been slightly over 5 percent.
The state reported another 43 deaths due to the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,595.
Bipartisan legislation introduced Wednesday in North Carolina would require all schools in the state to offer in-person learning.
It would give all North Carolina local school districts the option of moving to Plan A of in-person learning, which allows for in-person instruction with no classroom size reductions, with all K-5 schools required to operate under plan A.
Tuesday Metrics
- Total cases: 877,764
- Newly reported cases: 1,861
- Completed tests: 10,607,439
- Currently hospitalized: 1,075
- Total deaths: 11,595
- Daily percent positive: 5.3%
Local Cases
- Bertie: 1,673 cases – 41 deaths
- Camden: 600 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,386 cases – 22 deaths
- Currituck: 1,407 cases – 15 deaths
- Dare: 1,881 cases – 8 deaths
- Gates: 685 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,969 cases – 62 deaths
- Pasquotank: 3,113 cases – 78 deaths
- Perquimans: 931 cases – 9 deaths
For more information from NCDHHS, click here.