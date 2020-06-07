NC COVID-19 June 7 update: More than 900 new cases, total surpasses 35,000

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, more than half a million tests have been completed across the state.

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported 13,876 tests were completed since Saturday and 921 of those tests returned positive. That is the highest single-day total for a Sunday. The previous high of 916 came last Sunday.

A total of 35,546 cases have been reported across the state.

A total of 511,226 tests have been completed and the positive rate is 10 percent for the third time in four days.

The total number of deaths increased by 4 bringing the total to 996.

The total number of people currently hospitalized is down by 12 to 696, slight down from the all-time high of 717 set Friday.

Here are the latest number in WAVY viewing area:

Gates 24 cases– 1 death

Dare 20 cases — 1death

Currituck 15 cases

Pasquotank 117 cases — 13 deaths

Perquimans 26 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford 135 cases — 3 deaths

Bertie 134 cases – 4 death

Chowan 17 cases

Camden 3 cases

NCDHHS announced the launch of two new online tools this week to help people determine if they need to be tested and find testing place.

Check My Symptoms helps those who feel uncertain about if they should get tested.

Use Find My Testing Place to locate a testing site.

