NC COVID-19 June 27 update: North Carolina health officials report over 1,700 new cases

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina continues to see rising COVID-19 cases as states across the country, including several in the South, are reporting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

The state is implementing a face coverings mandate to help prevent spread, which started at 5 p.m. Friday. Gov. Roy Cooper is also delaying the state’s move to phase 3 for several weeks.

Daily numbers

  • Cases: (+1,719, 60,537 total), still trending up
  • Deaths: (+15, 1,318 total), trending down overall
  • Hospitalizations: ( 888 total)
  • Tests (+18,406, 855,131 total)

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

  • Gates: 26 cases — 2 deaths
  • Dare: 42 cases — 1 death
  • Currituck: 18 cases
  • Pasquotank: 198 cases — 15 deaths
  • Perquimans: 36 cases — 2 deaths
  • Hertford: 160 cases — 10 deaths
  • Bertie: 141 cases — 4 deaths
  • Chowan: 19 cases
  • Camden: 23 cases

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10