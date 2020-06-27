NC COVID-19 June 27 update: North Carolina health officials report over 1,700 new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina continues to see rising COVID-19 cases as states across the country, including several in the South, are reporting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations.
The state is implementing a face coverings mandate to help prevent spread, which started at 5 p.m. Friday. Gov. Roy Cooper is also delaying the state’s move to phase 3 for several weeks.
Daily numbers
- Cases: (+1,719, 60,537 total), still trending up
- Deaths: (+15, 1,318 total), trending down overall
- Hospitalizations: ( 888 total)
- Tests (+18,406, 855,131 total)
Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:
- Gates: 26 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare: 42 cases — 1 death
- Currituck: 18 cases
- Pasquotank: 198 cases — 15 deaths
- Perquimans: 36 cases — 2 deaths
- Hertford: 160 cases — 10 deaths
- Bertie: 141 cases — 4 deaths
- Chowan: 19 cases
- Camden: 23 cases
