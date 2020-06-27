NC COVID-19 June 27 update: North Carolina health officials report over 1,700 new cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina continues to see rising COVID-19 cases as states across the country, including several in the South, are reporting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

The state is implementing a face coverings mandate to help prevent spread, which started at 5 p.m. Friday. Gov. Roy Cooper is also delaying the state’s move to phase 3 for several weeks.

Daily numbers

Cases: ( +1,719 , 60,537 total), still trending up

, 60,537 total), still trending up Deaths: ( +15 , 1,318 total), trending down overall

, 1,318 total), trending down overall Hospitalizations: ( 888 total)

Tests (+18,406, 855,131 total)

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 26 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 42 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 18 cases

Pasquotank: 198 cases — 15 deaths

Perquimans: 36 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford: 160 cases — 10 deaths

Bertie: 141 cases — 4 deaths

Chowan: 19 cases

Camden: 23 cases

