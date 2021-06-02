NC COVID-19 June 2 update: Nearly half of adult population fully vaccinated, Gov. Cooper to give Wednesday briefing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 265 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalizations are at 610.
Overall, the state has reported 1,003,508 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 3.5%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,110 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to give a media briefing Wednesday afternoon regarding the latest COVID-19 updates. Watch the briefing here and on Facebook at 3 p.m.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 749 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,785 – 44 deaths
Camden 684 – 5 deaths
Chowan 1,485 – 23 deaths
Currituck 1,574 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,140 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,111 – 64 deaths
Pasquotank 3,426 – 84 deaths
Perquimans 1,023 – 12 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 53.4%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 49.2%