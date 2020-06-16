NC COVID-19 June 16 update: Highest number of hospitalizations during pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The number of patients hospitalized in relation to COVID-19 in North Carolina reached a new high on Tuesday, with 829.
The previous record high was set Saturday with 823.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 751 lab-confirmed cases were added over the last 24 hours from 12,942 completed tests.
North Carolina has a total of 45,853 lab-confirmed cases and 651,421 completed tests.
NCDHHS said 1,154 deaths are being attributed to COVID-19.
Confirmed cases in local counties:
- Gates 25 — 2 deaths
- Dare 24 — 1 death
- Pasquotank 131 — 14 deaths
- Perquimans 30 — 2 deaths
- Hertford 152 — 6 deaths
- Bertie 134 — 4 deaths
- Chowan 19
- Camden 7
Gates County reported its second confirmed COVID-19 death on Monday.
Also on Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he would make an announcement next week concerning the state’s next steps in the pandemic. Phase Two is slated to end June 26.
