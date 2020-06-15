NC COVID-19 June 15 update: Number of confirmed cases tops 45,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – On Monday, June 15, North Carolina reported an additional 983 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the day before.

This is the first time since June 9 that the state has reported less than a thousand new cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are a total of 45,102 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 1,118 deaths in the state are attributed to COVID-19 and 638,479 tests have been completed overall.

797 patients in North Carolina are reported to be currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

RELATED: North Carolina Coronavirus Updates

Confirmed cases in our local counties:

Gates 24 – 1 death

Dare 24 — 1 death

Pasquotank 131 — 14 deaths

Perquimans 29 -2 deaths

Hertford 151 — 6 deaths

Bertie 134 — 4 deaths

Chowan 19

Camden 6

Latest Posts