NC COVID-19 June 15 update: Number of confirmed cases tops 45,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – On Monday, June 15, North Carolina reported an additional 983 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the day before.
This is the first time since June 9 that the state has reported less than a thousand new cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are a total of 45,102 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 1,118 deaths in the state are attributed to COVID-19 and 638,479 tests have been completed overall.
797 patients in North Carolina are reported to be currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Confirmed cases in our local counties:
- Gates 24 – 1 death
- Dare 24 — 1 death
- Pasquotank 131 — 14 deaths
- Perquimans 29 -2 deaths
- Hertford 151 — 6 deaths
- Bertie 134 — 4 deaths
- Chowan 19
- Camden 6
