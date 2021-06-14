NC COVID-19 June 14 update: 284 new cases, current positivity rate at 2.4%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 284 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalization is down with 480 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,008,926 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 2.4%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,292 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 748 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,791 – 44 deaths

Camden 686 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,488 – 31 deaths

Currituck 1,574 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,170 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,115 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,441 – 85 deaths

Perquimans 1,030 – 12 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 54%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 50%