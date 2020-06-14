Breaking News
VB police respond to three people shot at the oceanfront

NC COVID-19 June 14 update: 1,443 new cases of COVID-19 reported in one day, second highest total

North Carolina

by: , WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second highest number of new COVID-19 cases was reported Sunday in North Carolina.

According to the NCDHHS, 1,443 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state in 24 hours.

This is the second-highest total on record after beating Saturday’s total of 1,427 and surpassed only by Friday’s total of 1,768.

The number of people currently hospitalized is down slightly to 798, 25 fewer than Saturday.

The number of deaths is up to 1,109, 5 more than Saturday.

The number of tests completed is up by 15,440 bringing the current total to 627,130.

Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates 24 cases– 1 death
Dare 23 cases — 1 death
Currituck 16 cases–0 deaths
Pasquotank 131 cases– 14 deaths
Perquimans 29 cases — 2 deaths
Hertford 150 cases — 6 deaths
Bertie 134 cases – 4 death
Chowan  19 cases –0 deaths
Camden 6 cased–0 deaths

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10