RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second highest number of new COVID-19 cases was reported Sunday in North Carolina.
According to the NCDHHS, 1,443 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state in 24 hours.
This is the second-highest total on record after beating Saturday’s total of 1,427 and surpassed only by Friday’s total of 1,768.
The number of people currently hospitalized is down slightly to 798, 25 fewer than Saturday.
The number of deaths is up to 1,109, 5 more than Saturday.
The number of tests completed is up by 15,440 bringing the current total to 627,130.
Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s viewing area:
Gates 24 cases– 1 death
Dare 23 cases — 1 death
Currituck 16 cases–0 deaths
Pasquotank 131 cases– 14 deaths
Perquimans 29 cases — 2 deaths
Hertford 150 cases — 6 deaths
Bertie 134 cases – 4 death
Chowan 19 cases –0 deaths
Camden 6 cased–0 deaths
Latest Posts
- NC COVID-19 June 14 update: 1,443 new cases of COVID-19 reported in one day, second highest total
- 17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries following early morning shooting in Hampton
- WATCH TODAY: Health, diversity experts tackle racism on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- New York teen who cleaned up after protests gets job offer
- Atlanta Wendy’s goes up in flames after man is killed by police