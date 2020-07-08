NC COVID-19 July 8 update: 1,435 cases, 21 new deaths reported; cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

Breaking News
RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – Health officials reported 1,435 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths due to the disease on Wednesday, as hospitalizations reached another record high.

It’s the 15th straight day of 1,000-plus new cases in North Carolina. The state has now had more than 77,000 cumulative cases overall.

  • New cases (+1,435, 77,310 overall), trending up overall
  • New deaths (+21, 1,441 overall), trending down overall
  • Hospitalizations (+5, 994 overall), a new record and trending up
  • Tests (+25,392, 1,096,682 overall), daily tests trending down over past week

Cases are still trending up overall, but deaths have been trending down.

The percent of positive cases continues to remain around 10%.

Here are the latest nuzmber in WAVY viewing area:

Gates: 28 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
Dare: 81 cases — 1 death (+4 cases)
Currituck: 22 cases (+1 case)
Pasquotank: 233 cases — 17 deaths (+8 cases)
Perquimans: 37 cases —  2 deaths
Bertie: 152 cases – 4  deaths (+1 case)
Chowan: 31 cases (+1 case)
Camden: 34 cases — 1 death (+1 case; +1 death)

 For more information from NCDHHS, click here.

