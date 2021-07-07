NC COVID-19 July 7 update: New cases trending up, positivity rate increases to nearly 5%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 451 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalization is up with 415 patients hospitalized due to the virus.
Overall, the state has reported 1,016,262 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 4.8%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,460 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 750 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,797 – 45 deaths
Camden 696 – 6 deaths
Chowan 1,495 – 35 deaths
Currituck 1,585 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,203 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,117 – 64 deaths
Pasquotank 3,453 – 84 deaths
Perquimans 1,034 – 11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 56%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 53%