NC COVID-19 July 6 update: Positivity rate at 4%, at least 53% of adult population fully vaccinated

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 231 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalization is slightly up with 388 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,015,847 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 4.0%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,455 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 750 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,796 – 45 deaths

Camden 696 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,495 – 35 deaths

Currituck 1,584 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,201 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,117 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,453 – 84 deaths

Perquimans 1,034 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 56%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 53%