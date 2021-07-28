NC COVID-19 July 28 update: Over 2,600 new cases, more than 1K hospitalized as state metrics go up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 2,633 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalization is up with 1,091 patients hospitalized due to the virus.
Overall, the state has reported 1,041,609 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 10.8%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,606 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. Wednesday saw 16 new deaths due to the virus across the state.
NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen is slated to host a live fireside chat for young adults in that state regarding COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sec. Cohen will be joined by social media influences Josuga Cureton and Harley Powell. The event will stream live across different social media platforms.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 761 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,809 – 45 deaths
Camden 701 – 6 deaths
Chowan 1,537 – 35 deaths
Currituck 1,623 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,326 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,129 – 64 deaths
Pasquotank 3,483 – 87 deaths
Perquimans 1,053 – 11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 61%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 57%
