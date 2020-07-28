NC COVID-19 July 28 update: Hospitalizations jump to all-time high statewide

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, resident physician Leslie Bottrell stands outside a room at an Intensive Care Unit as a nurse suctions the lungs of a COVID-19 patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. A U.S. government report says death rates are 12 times higher for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses than for others who become infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Monday, June 15 highlights the dangers posed by these conditions. They include heart disease, diabetes and chronic lung ailments, such as asthma or emphysema. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After dropping and remaining near level for a few days, COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina jumped to an all-time high on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,244 people are hospitalized across the state in relation to the virus.

There are at least 116,087 lab-confirmed cases after NCDHHS added 1,749 new cases on Tuesday.

A total of 1,658,973 tests have been completed.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak about the state’s response to the pandemic at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 37 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 184 cases — 1 death (+7 cases)

Currituck: 69 cases (+3 cases)

Pasquotank: 311 cases — 17 deaths (+6 cases)

Perquimans: 57 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Bertie: 219 cases — 4 deaths (+4 cases)

Hertford: 241 cases — 11 deaths (+4 cases)

Chowan: 106 cases (+2 cases)

Camden: 53 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

