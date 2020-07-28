NC COVID-19 July 28 update: Hospitalizations jump to all-time high statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After dropping and remaining near level for a few days, COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina jumped to an all-time high on Tuesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 1,244 people are hospitalized across the state in relation to the virus.
There are at least 116,087 lab-confirmed cases after NCDHHS added 1,749 new cases on Tuesday.
A total of 1,658,973 tests have been completed.
Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak about the state’s response to the pandemic at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates: 37 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare: 184 cases — 1 death (+7 cases)
- Currituck: 69 cases (+3 cases)
- Pasquotank: 311 cases — 17 deaths (+6 cases)
- Perquimans: 57 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
- Bertie: 219 cases — 4 deaths (+4 cases)
- Hertford: 241 cases — 11 deaths (+4 cases)
- Chowan: 106 cases (+2 cases)
- Camden: 53 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
Latest Posts
- Destination Vacation: Biltmore in Asheville
- Coast Guard search underway for missing man in Virginia Beach
- Live at 2: Northam holding coronavirus briefing, expected to impose stricter guidelines
- 18-year-old from Kill Devils Hills airlifted to Norfolk following overnight shooting, alleged suspects arrested
- Hampton superintendent to recommend fully virtual start to school year