NC COVID-19 July 26 update: Over 1,400 new cases, 943 currently hospitalized, positivity rate at 8.6%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 1,401 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalization is up with 943 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,037,373 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 8.6%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,580 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 756 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,808 – 45 deaths

Camden 701 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,534 – 35 deaths

Currituck 1,618 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,309 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,129 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,480 – 87 deaths

Perquimans 1,052 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 60%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 76%