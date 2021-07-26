NC COVID-19 July 26 update: Over 1,400 new cases, 943 currently hospitalized, positivity rate at 8.6%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 1,401 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalization is up with 943 patients hospitalized due to the virus.
Overall, the state has reported 1,037,373 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 8.6%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,580 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 756 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,808 – 45 deaths
Camden 701 – 6 deaths
Chowan 1,534 – 35 deaths
Currituck 1,618 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,309 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,129 – 64 deaths
Pasquotank 3,480 – 87 deaths
Perquimans 1,052 – 11 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 60%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 76%
