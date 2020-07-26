NC COVID-19 July 26 update: 1,621 new cases reported in North Carolina, fewest in six days

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 1,621 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, down from the 2,097 new cases that were reported on Saturday.

This is the fewest number of cases in six days and the second-smallest single-day total in more than two weeks.

The total number of cases reported is now 112,713.

Hospitalizations fell for the third straight day, with 1,170 people currently hospitalized.

Seven deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 1,785 and ending a streak of five days in a row with at least 20 deaths reported. The state has not reported 10 or more deaths on a Sunday since April 26.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 37 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 175 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 65 cases

Pasquotank: 298 cases — 17 deaths

Perquimans: 56 cases — 2 deaths

Bertie: 214 cases — 4 deaths

Hertford: 234 cases — 11 deaths

Chowan: 100 cases

Camden: 52 cases — 2 deaths

