NC COVID-19 July 26 update: 1,621 new cases reported in North Carolina, fewest in six days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 1,621 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, down from the 2,097 new cases that were reported on Saturday.
This is the fewest number of cases in six days and the second-smallest single-day total in more than two weeks.
The total number of cases reported is now 112,713.
Hospitalizations fell for the third straight day, with 1,170 people currently hospitalized.
Seven deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 1,785 and ending a streak of five days in a row with at least 20 deaths reported. The state has not reported 10 or more deaths on a Sunday since April 26.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates: 37 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare: 175 cases — 1 death
- Currituck: 65 cases
- Pasquotank: 298 cases — 17 deaths
- Perquimans: 56 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie: 214 cases — 4 deaths
- Hertford: 234 cases — 11 deaths
- Chowan: 100 cases
- Camden: 52 cases — 2 deaths
