NC COVID-19 July 14 update: Daily increase spikes with nearly 1000 new cases Wednesday, positivity rate rises to 5.5%

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state have spiked up with 995 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalization is up with 487 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,020,833 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is up at 5.5%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,512 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 750 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,798 – 45 deaths

Camden 696 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,510 – 35 deaths

Currituck 1,591 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,242 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,119 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,464 – 86 deaths

Perquimans 1,034 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 59%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 56%