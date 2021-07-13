NC COVID-19 July 13 update: 540 new cases, positivity rate rises to 5.3%

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 540 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Current hospitalization is up with 469 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

Overall, the state has reported 1,019,838 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is up at 5.3%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,499 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 750 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,798 – 45 deaths

Camden 696 – 6 deaths

Chowan 1,505 – 35 deaths

Currituck 1,589 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,230 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,119 – 64 deaths

Pasquotank 3,463 – 86 deaths

Perquimans 1,034 – 11 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 96%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 56%