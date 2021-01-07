NC COVID-19 Jan. 7 update: Record high with 10,398 cases, 137 newly reported deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina added 10,398 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a record high since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday marks the first time North Carolina topped 10,000.

The news comes the day after Gov. Roy Cooper announced he is extending the modified Stay At Home order for three weeks.

“I’m extending for three weeks, the modified Stay At Home Order that requires people to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Our other strong safety measures remain in place: the statewide mask mandate, closure of indoor bars, and limits on mass gatherings and retail establishment capacity.”

Today’s number is nearly 900 more than the previous single-day record of 9,527 that was set on New Year’s Day.

The state has added 53,201 cases just in seven days in January. That’s more than North Carolina had from March 2 (when the state began counting) through June 21 — a span of 112 days.

Hospitalizations also increased to a new record of 3,960.

North Carolina’s death total related to the virus hit 7,213 – an increase of 137 from Wednesday’s 7,076.

Thursday is the second-highest single-day total of deaths reported, second only to the 155 that came in on Dec. 30, 2020.

On Monday, health officials reported that 487,090 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Metrics

Total Cases:592,746

Completed Tests: 7,261,440

Currently Hospitalized: 3,960

Total Deaths: 7,213

Newly Reported Cases: 10,398

Daily Percent Positive: 13.5%

Local cases

Bertie: 1,296 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 334 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 893 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 750 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 1,212 cases – 5 deaths

Gates: 394 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,475 cases – 52 deaths

Pasquotank: 1,985 cases – 59 deaths

Perquimans: 598 cases – 5 deaths

