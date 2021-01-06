NC COVID-19 Jan. 6 update: Deaths top 7K as daily percent positive hits record high; Cooper to speak at 2 p.m.

Watch Live at 2 p.m.:

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force share update on COVID-19.



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – Over 7,000 people in North Carolina have now died as a result of COVID-19, state health officials said Wednesday.

At least 7,076 deaths are being attributed to the virus, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Wednesday’s daily percent positive soared to a new record high of 17.8 percent — which reflects cases from tests on Monday.

The previous record of 16.6 percent was set on Monday.

The state added another 6,952 new lab-confirmed cases as hospitalizations spiked again to a record high of 3,893.

On Monday, health officials reported that 487,090 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak at 2 p.m. concerning the state’s response to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Cooper mobilized the National Guard in the state to help speed up COVID-19 vaccinations.

Guard soldiers will support local health providers, who are starting to vaccinate people 75 and older this week. Northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks were set to get their vaccines through Albermarle Health’s drive-thru clinics.

Metrics

Total Cases: 582,348

Completed Tests: 7,191,700

Currently Hospitalized: 3,893

Total Deaths: 7,076

Newly Reported Cases: 6,952

Daily percent Positive: 17.8%

Local cases

Bertie: 1,283 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 327 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 881 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 720 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 1,167 cases – 5 deaths

Gates: 388 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,457 cases – 52 deaths

Pasquotank: 1,956 cases – 49 deaths

Perquimans: 595 cases – 5 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.