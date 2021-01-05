NC COVID-19 Jan. 5 update: Nearly 3,800 hospitalized, Cooper mobilizes National Guard in vaccination aid, percent positivity at 16.2%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in North Carolina continue to increase, with Tuesday setting another record high at 3,781.

Hospitalizations increased by 138 from Monday’s previous record of 3,643.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data shows 5,285 new laboratory-confirmed daily cases were added on Tuesday. – in line with the 5,187 that were added Monday.

Those daily numbers are nearly half of what was reported over the weekend with 9,527 on Friday and 9,365 on Saturday.

Tuesday’s daily percent positive was 16.2% – the third highest on record.

North Carolina now has 575,396 total cases of the virus from 7,150,588 completed tests.

Another 55 deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,996.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper mobilized the National Guard in the state to help speed up COVID-19 vaccinations.

Guard soldiers will support local health providers, who are starting to vaccinate people 75 and older this week. Northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks were set to get their vaccines through Albermarle Health’s drive-thru clinics.

It comes a day after Rep. Billy Richardson, D-Cumberland, called on Cooper to do so. North Carolina has one of the lower rates of vaccines administered in the U.S., per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Vaccine rollout has been slow overall nationwide, with Virginia faces similar issues. Gov. Ralph Northam has yet to active the National Guard in Virginia at this time. He is expected to hold a coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2 p.m. however.

Local cases

Bertie: 1,270 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 321 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 878 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 714 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 1,164 cases – 5 deaths

Gates: 386 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,446 cases – 50 deaths

Pasquotank: 1,935 cases2– 44 deaths

Perquimans: 585 cases – 5 deaths

