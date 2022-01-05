NC COVID-19 Jan. 5 Update: More than 20K new cases, daily positivity rate rises to nearly 32%, Gov. Cooper signs new executive order

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 20,770 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.



Hospitalizations are still on the rise compared with 3,099 patients currently hospitalized in the state due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 19,542 lives in North Carolina.

Overall, the state has reported 1,763,614 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 31.8%.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 1,277 – 18 deaths

Bertie 2,877 – 54 deaths

Camden 1,361 – 9 deaths

Chowan 2,756 – 45 deaths

Currituck 3,403 – 27 deaths

Dare 4,919 – 15 deaths

Hertford 3,264 – 74 deaths

Pasquotank 6,032 – 111 deaths

Perquimans 1,894 – 16 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 74%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 70%

On Wednesday, N.C. Gov. Cooper signed Executive Order 245 which aims to strengthen the state’s ongoing fight against the virus. The order will give way for additional health care workers and flexibility for care facilities, as well as easier access to vaccines, tests and treatments.

In a press release Wednesday, Cooper affirmed the importance of supporting health care providers and giving them “more flexibility and tool.”

“As hospitalizations rise, we should make sure people get the medical care they need as well as more access to vaccines and tests,” said Cooper.

The order extends provisions directing the State Health Director to issue statewide standing orders to facilitate COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccination, and the administration of therapeutic treatments designed to prevent or treat COVID-19, including monoclonal antibody treatments and newly authorized therapeutic treatments.

To read the full order, CLICK HERE.

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.