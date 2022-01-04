NC COVID-19 Jan. 4 Update: NC Gov. Cooper to give Tuesday briefing as state’s positivity rate rises to nearly 30%

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are slightly down compared to Monday but still high with 10,276 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are still on the rise compared with 3,008 patients currently hospitalized in the state due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 19,494 lives in North Carolina.

Overall, the state has reported 1,742,844 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 29.7%.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and the state’s COVID-19 task force are slated to give a media briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Local Counties Metrics:
 
Gates 1,262 – 18 deaths
Bertie 2,796 – 54 deaths
Camden 1,353 – 9 deaths
Chowan 2,676 – 45 deaths
Currituck 3,389 – 27 deaths
Dare 4,870 – 15 deaths
Hertford 3,192 – 74 deaths
Pasquotank 5,987 – 111 deaths
Perquimans 1,877 – 16 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 74%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 69%

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

