NC COVID-19 Jan. 4 update: Hospitalizations continue sharp increase, daily percent positivity at record high of 16.5%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — COVID-19-related hospitalizations in North Carolina continue to increase sharply on Monday – reaching a pandemic record of 3,635.

While hospitalizations were up, new daily cases went down to 5,187.

However, data pertaining to new lab-confirmed cases on Mondays is usually a lower number due to weekend testing.

North Carolina now has 570,111 total cases of the virus from 7.1 million tests.

Monday’s daily percent positive rate, which reflects data from Saturday, sits at 16.5%. The percent positive figure is the highest it’s ever been. That’s 0.2 of a percentage point higher than the previous record of 16.3% set on April 12. Four of the six highest percent positive readings have all come since last Monday.

Another 31 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 6,941. The state is on pace to reach 7,000 deaths within the next day or two.

Local cases

Bertie: 1,261 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 316 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 870 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 704 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 1,143 cases – 5 deaths

Gates: 372 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,438 cases – 50 deaths

Pasquotank: 1,917 cases – 44 deaths

Perquimans: 579 cases – 5 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.