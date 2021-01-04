RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — COVID-19-related hospitalizations in North Carolina continue to increase sharply on Monday – reaching a pandemic record of 3,635.
While hospitalizations were up, new daily cases went down to 5,187.
However, data pertaining to new lab-confirmed cases on Mondays is usually a lower number due to weekend testing.
North Carolina now has 570,111 total cases of the virus from 7.1 million tests.
Monday’s daily percent positive rate, which reflects data from Saturday, sits at 16.5%. The percent positive figure is the highest it’s ever been. That’s 0.2 of a percentage point higher than the previous record of 16.3% set on April 12. Four of the six highest percent positive readings have all come since last Monday.
Another 31 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 6,941. The state is on pace to reach 7,000 deaths within the next day or two.
Local cases
- Bertie: 1,261 cases – 27 deaths
- Camden: 316 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 870 cases – 20 deaths
- Currituck: 704 cases – 11 deaths
- Dare: 1,143 cases – 5 deaths
- Gates: 372 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,438 cases – 50 deaths
- Pasquotank: 1,917 cases – 44 deaths
- Perquimans: 579 cases – 5 deaths
For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.
Latest News
- NC COVID-19 Jan. 4 update: Hospitalizations continue sharp increase, daily percent positivity at record high of 16.5%
- Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s NFL playoff games
- South Carolina school system covered up ‘toxic mold’ while students and teachers got sick, lawsuit claims
- Google employees form first-ever workers’ union at parent company Alphabet
- Third stimulus checks: Are $2,000 checks still possible in 2021?