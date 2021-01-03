NC COVID-19 Jan. 3 update: Record hospitalizations surge past 3,500; nearly 6,500 new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the number of people hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 has climbed to a new record of 3,576, an increase of 97 from Saturday.
The state has averaged 3,421 hospitalized patients over the past seven days, a record high for the seven-day rolling average.
There were 6,487 new cases reported across the state Sunday. Sunday is the fifth day in a row with at least 6,000 new cases. The daily average of 6,871 new cases over the past seven days is also at a record level and that average has increased by more than 500 since Saturday
The percent positive remains high at 13.6 percent based on testing results from Friday. The percent positive has been at 13 percent (nearly three times as high as the five percent state and federal health leaders recommend) or higher for seven days straight.
Another 18 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 6,910 and putting the state on pace to reach 7,000 deaths by the end of the week.
North Carolina’s Modified Stay at Home Order is in effect. This order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores, and more, are required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.
Local cases
- Bertie: 1,540 cases – 27 deaths
- Camden: 306 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 859 cases – 20 deaths
- Currituck: 673 cases – 11 deaths
- Dare: 1,122 cases – 5 deaths
- Gates: 370 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,423 cases – 50 deaths
- Pasquotank: 1,896 cases – 44 deaths
- Perquimans: 576 cases – 5 deaths
