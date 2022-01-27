NC COVID-19 Jan. 27 update: hospitalizations hit record high for 10th day as case count near 29,000

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 28,753 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is the second day in a row with more than 20,000 cases.

The seven-day moving average of new cases is averaging around 25,000.

5,158 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 68 patients since yesterday.

16% of those are in the ICU, while 10% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 2.3% of those hospitalized are children.

The percentage of people hospitalized in the ICU has dropped 10% since December 19. That is the most significant drop in several months. The percentage of people on a ventilator has dropped about 6% in the same time period.

Although those metrics are dropping, the total number of people in the hospital continues to rise. The state has set a record number of hospitalizations for 10 days in a row.

State data shows that 75% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 70% of adults are fully vaccinated. 60% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

The number of adults partially vaccinated has been at 74% for about a month now.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 20,517 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 77 deaths reported since yesterday.

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,680 – 19 deaths

Bertie 3,932 – 59 deaths

Camden 1,624 – 9 deaths

Chowan 3,825 – 47 deaths

Currituck 4,372 – 32 deaths

Dare 6,644 – 18 deaths

Hertford 4,449 – 80 deaths

Pasquotank 7,325 – 111 deaths

Perquimans 2,466 – 17 deaths