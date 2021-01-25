NC COVID-19 Jan. 25 update: Over 4,600 new cases reported, hospitalizations continue to decrease

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to decline in North Carolina on Monday with health officials reporting 3,287 patients currently hospitalized.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added another 4,633 confirmed cases to the state’s total – which now sits at 723,445.
Hospitalizations have been in an overall decline since hitting a pandemic high of 3,964 on Jan. 6.
Another 25 deaths are being attributed to the virus, bringing North Carolina’s total to 8,720.
More than 8.5 million tests have been completed.
Historically, numbers released on Mondays are low due to slowed testing during the weekend.
Local cases
- Bertie: 1,484 cases – 30 deaths
- Camden: 440 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,150 cases – 20 deaths
- Currituck: 1,039 cases – 13 deaths
- Dare: 1,609 cases – 6 deaths
- Gates: 508 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,739 cases – 54 deaths
- Pasquotank: 2,576 cases – 71 deaths
- Perquimans: 727 cases – 5 deaths