NC COVID-19 Jan. 25 update: Over 4,600 new cases reported, hospitalizations continue to decrease

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to decline in North Carolina on Monday with health officials reporting 3,287 patients currently hospitalized.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added another 4,633 confirmed cases to the state’s total – which now sits at 723,445.

Hospitalizations have been in an overall decline since hitting a pandemic high of 3,964 on Jan. 6.

Another 25 deaths are being attributed to the virus, bringing North Carolina’s total to 8,720.

More than 8.5 million tests have been completed.

Historically, numbers released on Mondays are low due to slowed testing during the weekend.

