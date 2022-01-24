NC COVID-19 Jan. 24 update: over 77,000 new cases added since Friday as test positivity hits record high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily cases in the state are down from Friday’s report with 18,452 cases being reported on Monday. That is in addition to the 58,975 cases added over the weekend.

The seven-day moving average of new cases dropped slightly to about 27,000 cases.

In addition, the test positivity rate has risen to 37.8% – up 3.5% since Friday. That is a pandemic high for the state.

4,896 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 29 patients since Friday. That is a record-breaking number of hospitalizations.

That record has been broken ten times in the past two weeks.

16% of those are in the ICU, while 10% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 2% of those hospitalized are children.

State data shows that 74% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 70% of adults are fully vaccinated. 59% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 20,289 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 96 deaths reported since Friday.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,640 – 19 deaths

Bertie 3,868 – 57 deaths

Camden 1,615 – 9 deaths

Chowan 3,728 – 46 death

Currituck 4,266 – 32 deaths

Dare 6,516 – 18 deaths

Hertford 4,349 – 77 deaths

Pasquotank 7,173 – 111 deaths

Perquimans 2,419 – 17 deaths