NC COVID-19 Jan. 19 Update: Nearly 4,700 currently hospitalized, positivity rate at 35.9%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are up with 17,374 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are still on the rise with 4,689 patients currently hospitalized in the state due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 20,037 lives in North Carolina.

Overall, the state has reported 2,147,777 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 35.9%.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 1,544 – 19 deaths

Bertie 3,647 – 57 deaths

Camden 1,544 – 9 deaths

Chowan 3,400 – 46 deaths

Currituck 4,002 – 31 deaths

Dare 6,119 – 18 deaths

Hertford 4,131 – 77 deaths

Pasquotank 6,824 – 111 deaths

Perquimans 2,281 – 17 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 74%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 70%

North Carolinians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines or call the NC COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/.