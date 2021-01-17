NC COVID-19 Jan. 17 update: 6,811 new COVID-19 cases reported, hospitalizations down for third straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 6,811 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Sunday. Sunday is the third straight day of fewer new cases than the day before.
The seven-day average has dropped to 7,350 — a decline of 15 percent from the all-time high of 8,654 set on Tuesday.
The percent positive also has taken a dip, to 10 percent based on testing from Friday. The percent positive has been in the 10-11 percent range for four days in a row after it was consistently in the 13-14 percent range for a week.
Hospitalizations also fell for the third straight day. Currently, 3,862 people are hospitalized, 35 fewer than Saturday.
An additional 67 deaths were reported Sunday, the fewest on a single day since Tuesday. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 across the state is 8,083.
Local cases
- Bertie: 1,419 cases – 27 deaths
- Camden: 414 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,039 cases – 20 deaths
- Currituck: 932 cases – 12 deaths
- Dare: 1,456 cases — 6 deaths
- Gates: 463 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,643 cases – 53 deaths
- Pasquotank: 2,378 cases – 62 deaths
- Perquimans: 689 cases – 5 deaths
For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.