NC COVID-19 Jan. 17 update: 6,811 new COVID-19 cases reported, hospitalizations down for third straight day

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 6,811 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Sunday. Sunday is the third straight day of fewer new cases than the day before.

The seven-day average has dropped to 7,350 — a decline of 15 percent from the all-time high of 8,654 set on Tuesday.

The percent positive also has taken a dip, to 10 percent based on testing from Friday. The percent positive has been in the 10-11 percent range for four days in a row after it was consistently in the 13-14 percent range for a week.

Hospitalizations also fell for the third straight day. Currently, 3,862 people are hospitalized, 35 fewer than Saturday.

An additional 67 deaths were reported Sunday, the fewest on a single day since Tuesday. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 across the state is 8,083.

Local cases

Bertie: 1,419 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 414 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,039 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 932 cases – 12 deaths

Dare: 1,456 cases — 6 deaths

Gates: 463 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,643 cases – 53 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,378 cases – 62 deaths

Perquimans: 689 cases – 5 deaths

