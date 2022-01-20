NC COVID-19 Jan. 14 Update: nearly 30,000 new cases; over 70 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 29,580 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. That is a 70% increase in new cases from yesterday which was the smallest one-day count of new COVID-19 cases in more than two weeks.

Although the number of new cases rose today, the seven-day moving average of new cases dropped slightly to about 29,000 cases.

4,741 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – an increase of 52 patients since yesterday.

17% of those are in the ICU, while 10% are currently on a ventilator. In addition, the state is reporting that 2.3% of those hospitalized are children.

The number of children hospitalized has more than doubled in the past two months. However, the percentage of people in the ICU or on a ventilator has dipped in recent times.

State data shows that 74% of adults are partially vaccinated, while 70% of adults are fully vaccinated. 59% of that total population is fully vaccinated.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 20,108 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 71 deaths reported since yesterday.

Local counties metrics:

Gates 1,568 – 19 deaths

Bertie 3,687 – 57 deaths

Camden 1,553 – 9 deaths

Chowan 3,457 — 46 deaths

Currituck 4,044 – 32 deaths

Dare 6,197 – 18 deaths

Hertford 4,196 – 77 deaths

Pasquotank 6,869 – 111 deaths

Perquimans 2,303 – 17 deaths