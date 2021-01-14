NC COVID-19 Jan. 14 update: Hospitalizations hit all-time high; Cohen to speak at 2 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina added another 9,853 COVID-19 cases on Thursday while hospitalizations reached a record high.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service (NCDHHS) Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D., and Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry will be hosting a media briefing regarding COVID-19 at 2 p.m. It will be live-streamed above.
As for the daily numbers, revised hospitalization data show Thursday’s 3,990 patients is the all-time high during the pandemic. The previous high was 3,964 set a week ago.
NCDHHS warned that Thursday’s numbers could be higher than usual due to a data reporting issue that led to lower numbers on Wednesday.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations is higher than it’s ever been – reaching an average of 3,905 per day over the past week.
Deaths attributed to the virus hit 7,825.
That is another 80 deaths from Wednesday and the seventh time in nine days North Carolina had at least that many.
The percent positive of 11.1 percent, based on testing results from Tuesday, is the lowest it has been since it was at 11 percent on Christmas Day.
The state is reporting that 521,475 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Metrics
- Total Cases: 650,926
- Newly Reported Cases: 9,853
- Completed Tests: 7,788,507
- Currently Hospitalized: 3,990
- Total Deaths: 7,825
- Daily Percent Positive: 11.1%
Local cases
- Bertie: 1,391 cases – 27 deaths
- Camden: 396 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 988 cases – 20 deaths
- Currituck: 869 cases – 11 deaths
- Dare: 1,348 cases — 6 deaths
- Gates: 448 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,591 cases – 52 deaths
- Pasquotank: 2,262 cases – 59 deaths
- Perquimans: 660 cases – 5 deaths
For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.