NC COVID-19 Jan. 14 update: Hospitalizations hit all-time high; Cohen to speak at 2 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina added another 9,853 COVID-19 cases on Thursday while hospitalizations reached a record high.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service (NCDHHS) Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D., and Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry will be hosting a media briefing regarding COVID-19 at 2 p.m. It will be live-streamed above.

As for the daily numbers, revised hospitalization data show Thursday’s 3,990 patients is the all-time high during the pandemic. The previous high was 3,964 set a week ago.

NCDHHS warned that Thursday’s numbers could be higher than usual due to a data reporting issue that led to lower numbers on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of hospitalizations is higher than it’s ever been – reaching an average of 3,905 per day over the past week.

Deaths attributed to the virus hit 7,825.

That is another 80 deaths from Wednesday and the seventh time in nine days North Carolina had at least that many.

The percent positive of 11.1 percent, based on testing results from Tuesday, is the lowest it has been since it was at 11 percent on Christmas Day.

The state is reporting that 521,475 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Metrics

Total Cases: 650,926

Newly Reported Cases: 9,853

Completed Tests: 7,788,507

Currently Hospitalized: 3,990

Total Deaths: 7,825

Daily Percent Positive: 11.1%

Local cases

Bertie: 1,391 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 396 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 988 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 869 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 1,348 cases — 6 deaths

Gates: 448 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,591 cases – 52 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,262 cases – 59 deaths

Perquimans: 660 cases – 5 deaths

