NC COVID-19 Jan. 13 update: Daily cases hit lowest point since Dec. 29, 107 newly reported deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped significantly on Wednesday to 5,098 as the number of completed tests hit its lowest number in a week-and-a-half.

Wednesday’s 5,098 is the lowest new daily case count since 3,563 on Dec. 29.

The drop in new cases, however, was met with an increase of hospitalizations.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 3,951 patients are in the hospital with the virus across the state. That is the second-highest number to 3,964 on Jan. 6.

The state also had 107 new deaths attributed to the virus in the past 24 hours putting the total at 7,745.

The percent positive dropped slightly to 14.7 from Tuesday’s revised 14.8 percent — which also reflects Monday’s numbers.

The state is reporting that 521,475 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Metrics

Total Cases: 641,073

Newly Reported Cases: 5,098

Completed Tests: 7,706,437

Currently Hospitalized: 3,951

Total Deaths: 7,745

Daily Percent Positive: 14.7%

Local cases

Bertie: 1,367 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 389 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 981 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 852 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 1,348 cases — 5 deaths

Gates: 434 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,567 cases – 52 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,223 cases – 59 deaths

Perquimans: 651 cases – 5 deaths

