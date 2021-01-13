NC COVID-19 Jan. 13 update: Daily cases hit lowest point since Dec. 29, 107 newly reported deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped significantly on Wednesday to 5,098 as the number of completed tests hit its lowest number in a week-and-a-half.
Wednesday’s 5,098 is the lowest new daily case count since 3,563 on Dec. 29.
The drop in new cases, however, was met with an increase of hospitalizations.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 3,951 patients are in the hospital with the virus across the state. That is the second-highest number to 3,964 on Jan. 6.
The state also had 107 new deaths attributed to the virus in the past 24 hours putting the total at 7,745.
The percent positive dropped slightly to 14.7 from Tuesday’s revised 14.8 percent — which also reflects Monday’s numbers.
The state is reporting that 521,475 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Metrics
- Total Cases: 641,073
- Newly Reported Cases: 5,098
- Completed Tests: 7,706,437
- Currently Hospitalized: 3,951
- Total Deaths: 7,745
- Daily Percent Positive: 14.7%
Local cases
- Bertie: 1,367 cases – 27 deaths
- Camden: 389 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 981 cases – 20 deaths
- Currituck: 852 cases – 11 deaths
- Dare: 1,348 cases — 5 deaths
- Gates: 434 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,567 cases – 52 deaths
- Pasquotank: 2,223 cases – 59 deaths
- Perquimans: 651 cases – 5 deaths
