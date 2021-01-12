NC COVID-19 Jan. 12 update: Over 6,800 new cases reported, hospitalization rises to nearly 4,000, Cooper to give Tuesday briefing

Dr. Joseph Varon, right, leads a team as they try to save the life of a patient unsuccessfully inside the Coronavirus Unit at United Memorial Medical Center, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Houston. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the second-largest state in the U.S. have more than doubled in the last two weeks. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – COVID-19 hospitalization in North Carolina jumped to its second-highest level ever on Tuesday as the state added 6,851 new cases.

Hospitalizations went up to 3,940, only second to Jan. 6’s revised hospitalization total of 3,964.

The number of new cases on Tuesday is a little more than 900 more than Monday’s number of cases.

Mondays and Tuesdays historically have lower counts of new cases as testing data lags from the weekend.

Another 60 deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 7,638.

The percent positive increased to 14.7 percent, reflecting Sunday’s numbers.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak on the state’s pandemic response at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Local cases

Bertie: 1,361 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 368 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 965 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 837 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 1,346 cases – 5 deaths

Gates: 431 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,559 cases – 52 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,170 cases – 59 deaths

Perquimans: 643 cases – 5 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.