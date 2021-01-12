NC COVID-19 Jan. 12 update: Over 6,800 new cases reported, hospitalization rises to nearly 4,000, Cooper to give Tuesday briefing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – COVID-19 hospitalization in North Carolina jumped to its second-highest level ever on Tuesday as the state added 6,851 new cases.
Hospitalizations went up to 3,940, only second to Jan. 6’s revised hospitalization total of 3,964.
The number of new cases on Tuesday is a little more than 900 more than Monday’s number of cases.
Mondays and Tuesdays historically have lower counts of new cases as testing data lags from the weekend.
Another 60 deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 7,638.
The percent positive increased to 14.7 percent, reflecting Sunday’s numbers.
Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak on the state’s pandemic response at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Local cases
- Bertie: 1,361 cases – 27 deaths
- Camden: 368 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 965 cases – 20 deaths
- Currituck: 837 cases – 11 deaths
- Dare: 1,346 cases – 5 deaths
- Gates: 431 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,559 cases – 52 deaths
- Pasquotank: 2,170 cases – 59 deaths
- Perquimans: 643 cases – 5 deaths
For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.