NC COVID-19 Jan. 10 update: 8,833 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, over 3,700 currently hospitalized

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 8,833 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Sunday, breaking the three-day streak of more than 10,000 new daily cases.

The seven-day average reached a record high at 8,323 and is expected to continue to climb in the near future amid the Christmas spike.

There were 142 deaths reported Sunday, the second-highest single-day total.

There have been more than 80 deaths reported daily for the past five days in row and more than 100 reported on three of the last four days.

The total number of deaths is up to 7,567.

The number of people currently hospitalized has decreased to 3,774, 97 fewer than Saturday. The hospitalizations have gone down on three consecutive days, the first time that has happened since Nov. 4-6.

The state’s percent positive is 13.7 percent based on testing from Friday. It remains high but is relatively stable. Sunday is the fourth straight day it has been in the 13-14 percent range after spiking to 17.2 percent last Tuesday.

Local cases

Bertie: 1,349 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 359 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 953 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 802 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 1,285 cases – 5 deaths

Gates: 416 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,541 cases – 52 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,130 cases – 59 deaths

Perquimans: 631 cases – 5 deaths

