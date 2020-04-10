1  of  2
NC COVID-19 Friday update: 74 COVID-19 related deaths, 400-plus hospitalized from nearly 4,000 cases

North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 74 total coronavirus-related deaths on Friday – a jump from 65 on Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 257 since Thursday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 3,908 with 423 people hospitalized and 57,645 have been tested.

Eighty percent of North Carolina’s coronavirus-related deaths were patients over the age of 65. No one under the age of 25 had died due to the disease.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks:

Dare: 8

Currituck: 8

Chowan: 2

Gates: 4

Pasquotank: 11

Hertford: 4  – 1  death

Perquimans: 3

Camden: 0

Bertie: 12  -1 death

This article will be updated. For more information from NCDHHS, click here.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

