NC COVID-19 Feb. 8 update: Numbers continue to improve as NC approaches 10,000 deaths, over 2,300 currently hospitalized

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 Monday as the state inches closer to 10,000 deaths from the virus.

The overall trends of COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina continue to improve as the state moves away from the sharp increases seen in the weeks after the holidays.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added 3,084 new cases of COVID-19. State health officials have recorded a total of nearly 800,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

It’s the third straight day with fewer than 5,000 new cases, and North Carolina’s rolling average is down to 5,425 — close to its lowest level of 2021.

The positivity rate is back up to 8.6% after four straight days of floating in the 7-percent range.

Hospitalization is down 39 patients from Sunday. There are currently 2,339 people in North Carolina hospitalized due to the virus, the fewest since Dec. 7 (2,247).

Deaths are inching closer to 10,000 with 8 added Monday. Currently, state health officials have recorded a total of 9,991 deaths from the virus.

It’s just the second time since the end of November there were fewer than 10 deaths reported. Those totals are normally low on Mondays due to the weekend lag.

Local Cases