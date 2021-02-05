NC COVID-19 Feb. 5 update: Deaths continue to spike with more than 100 newly reported; state launches new vaccine tools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina continues to see the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 increase as the total hit 9,841 on Friday.

The state announced another 114 deaths as hospitalizations saw a drop from 2,654 to 2,523 in the past 24-hours.

Friday’s hospitalizations are the lowest since Dec. 10.

The number of new cases, 5,547, was close to Thursday’s 5,495 reported. North Carolina now has 787,349 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Monday, Feb. 1, there are 683,697 patients presumed to have recovered from the virus.

The state has also launched new vaccine tools designed to help North Carolinians determine if they are eligible to get their vaccine and where they can receive it.

Find My Vaccine Group walks you through a series of questions to determine your vaccine group, and you can sign up to be notified when your group is ready for vaccination.

Find a Vaccine Location is a search tool that lets North Carolinians enter their ZIP code or current location to find nearby vaccine providers.

The newly expanded COVID-19 vaccine help center can be reached at 888-675-4567, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Callers can get help with general COVID-19 vaccine questions, information on eligibility groups, clinical questions about the vaccine, how to find vaccine locations, and transportation services.

The COVID-19 vaccine help center supports English and Spanish calls, and teletypewriter (TTY). Callers will be able to select call back assistance where they receive a call when agents are available instead of waiting in line for an agent. The language line will be available for all other languages needed.

Detailed information about each group is online at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).

Friday Metrics

Total Cases: 787,349

Newly Reported Cases: 5,547

Completed Tests: 9,148,199

Currently Hospitalized: 2,523

Total Deaths: 9,841

Daily Percent Positive: 7.9%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,554 cases – 35 deaths

Camden: 482 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,253 cases – 21 deaths

Currituck: 1,142 cases – 14 deaths

Dare: 1,740 cases – 7 deaths

Gates: 568 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,828 cases – 55 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,757 cases – 74 deaths

Perquimans: 783 cases – 5 deaths

Check the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard here.