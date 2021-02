North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force Team will be holding a Thursday briefing at 3 p.m.

Cooper is expected to share his emergency state budget recommendation and give an update on the state’s response to the pandemic.

.@NC_Governor to join NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and State Budget Director Charlie Perusse today at 3 PM for an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and to share emergency supplemental budget recommendations.



View the live stream here: https://t.co/oK8VHun9Tb pic.twitter.com/pMYJ1Yx2t4 — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) February 4, 2021

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is experiencing a delay in reporting the daily COVID-19 numbers and data.

This post will be updated when the information is available.