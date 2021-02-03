NC COVID-19 Feb. 3 update: Record number of daily deaths, delayed case numbers show spike in newly reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting an additional 169 deaths in the past 24-hours, putting the total at 9,578 for the state.

That is a daily record – it breaks the previous high of 155 set on Dec. 30.

NCDHHS reported 12,079 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but 7,912 of those cases are delayed numbers from tests performed at FastMed Urgent Care clinics during December 2020 and January 2021.

FastMed also added around 40,000 total test results to the dashboard due to the delayed reports, NCDHHS said.

“FastMed has fixed its reporting process, and the state is now receiving results from the company. This delay in reporting to NCDHHS did not impact patient notifications or care from FastMed. Prior to December 2020, all testing from FastMed was done by third-party labs and test results were reported to NCDHHS from those labs and included in the NC COVID-19 Dashboard,” NCDHHS said in a news release.

The number of laboratory-confirmed daily COVID-19 cases increased slightly to 4,167, up from Tuesday’s 2,926.

Daily cases since March 1, 2020

Courtesy: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Hospitalizations are continuing to drop with 35 fewer patients hospitalized since Tuesday. The total is now at 2,706, the lowest since mid-December.

Courtesy: NCDHHS

The daily percent positive continued to increase – up from 9.7 percent on Monday to 10.2 percent on Tuesday and now another spike to 14 percent on Wednesday.

As of Monday, Feb. 1, there are 683,697 patients presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Courtesy: NCDHHS

As for vaccinations, the state is reporting that nearly 1,142,903 doses have been administered putting the percent of arrived doses that have been administered at 81 percent.

The weekly dose count breakdown shows that from the end of Jan. until Feb. 1, about 25, 639 people received their first dose, and 26,030 the second.

Wednesday Metrics

Total Cases: 776,307

Newly Reported Cases: 12,079

Completed Tests: 9,013,793

Currently Hospitalized: 2,706

Total Deaths: 9,578

Daily Percent Positive: 14.0%

