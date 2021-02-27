NC COVID-19 Feb. 27 update: 2,643 new COVID-19 cases reported, numbers continue to decline

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19 numbers have continued to decline across the board to levels not seen since before Thanksgiving.

There were 2,643 new cases reported Saturday, which is close to the state’s seven-day average of 2,636 new cases per day over the past week. The seven-day average has not been that low since November 14 when it was 2,553.

The number of hospitalizations have declined for 11 consecutive days. Currently there are 1,414 patients hospitalized, the fewest COVID hospitalizations since November 15, when there were 1,404..

There were 26 deaths reported, the fewest since Monday when there were eight. The total number of deaths across the state is now 11,212.

The percent positive of 5.4 percent, based on testing from Thursday, is a slight increase after it was in the 4 percent range on each of the past two days.

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,634 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 582 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,362 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,370 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,855 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 676 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,945 cases – 60 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,059 cases – 77 deaths

Perquimans: 898 cases – 8 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.