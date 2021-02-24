NC COVID-19 Feb. 24 update: State surpasses 11,000 deaths, 10 million tests; Cooper to speak at 2 p.m.

App users click here to stream.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — North Carolina hit a big round number on Wednesday — 10 million tests processed, nearly one for each of the 10.4 million people who live in the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. during which, he is expected to discuss the possibility of easing the current COVID-19 curfew and restrictions throughout North Carolina.

As for the daily metrics, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 3,346 new cases on Wednesday — more than double Tuesday’s update of 1,514.

The number has caused the state’s seven-day rolling average to go up for the first time in two weeks.

Another 109 deaths were reported to the state on Wednesday, pushing the total past the 11,000 mark to 11,074. It’s the most deaths reported on a single day since Feb. 11 (113) and the first time in a week with 100 or more.

Hospitalization numbers continue to fall, with the 1,530 patients in hospitals marking the fewest since Nov. 18. It’s the eighth straight day in which the hospital numbers went down.

The percent positive remains relatively stable at 6 percent, based on testing from Monday. Tuesday’s number was revised upward to 6.8 percent, making it the highest since Feb. 15, and Wednesday marks seven straight days below 7 percent.

As of Monday, Feb. 22, nearly 795,521 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

The current stay-at-home order is set to expire on Sunday.

Wednesday Metrics

Total cases: 849,630

Newly reported cases: 3,346

Completed tests: 10,030,177

Total hospitalizations: 1,530

Total deaths: 11,074

Daily percent positive: 6.0%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,617 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 570 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,348 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,354 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,839 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 665 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,937 cases – 60 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,034 cases – 77 deaths

Perquimans: 884 cases – 8 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.