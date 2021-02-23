NC COVID-19 Feb. 23 update: Fewest new cases reported in nearly 4 months, state approaches 10 millionth COVID-19 test

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting just 1,514 new cases Tuesday — the fewest in nearly four months.

Tuesday’s total is the smallest number since Nov. 2, 2020, when there were 1,336 new cases reported and it’s led to the state’s smallest seven-day average since Nov. 16, 2020.

Today’s case numbers come as the state gets closer to recording its 10 millionth test. So far the state has processed 9,989,919 of them.

The hospital numbers continue to decline, though today’s drop is much smaller than the state has seen recently. The 1,563 hospitalized patients are just four fewer than there were on Monday. Over the previous six days, the average daily drop was 68.

North Carolina’s death numbers aren’t as high as they once were, with 31 deaths coming in today to bring the total to 10,965. The state averaged 58 deaths reported over the past week. Just a week ago, that seven-day average was 74.

The percent of coronavirus tests that came back with a positive result held steady at 6.2 percent for the second straight day, with today’s numbers based on testing from Sunday.

Today is the third day in a row it’s been at either 6.1 percent or 6.2 percent and hasn’t been higher than 6.2 percent since Feb. 15.

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,616 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 567 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,345 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,349 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,838 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 664 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,934 cases – 59 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,022 cases – 77 deaths

Perquimans: 884 cases – 8 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.