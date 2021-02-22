NC COVID-19 Feb. 22 update: Over 2,100 new cases, hospitalizations continue to drop

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina reported 2,133 new cases on Monday, the fewest since last Tuesday when there were 1,988.

It’s the ninth day in a row with fewer than 4,000 new cases and our seven-day average of 2,917 is the lowest it’s been since Nov. 18 (2,900).

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also reported 80 fewer COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Monday, the fifth straight day with a drop of at least 60 patients.

It brings the state’s number down to 1,567, the lowest it’s been since Nov. 19, when there were 1,533 hospitalizations.

The eight deaths reported Monday mark the fewest in two weeks since there were also eight reported on Feb. 8. The death total is up to 10,934 but the daily average over the past week is down to 62 deaths.

The percent positive has ticked up slightly to 6.1 percent, based on testing from Saturday.

Sunday’s number, initially reported as 5.9 percent, was revised up to 6.1 percent.

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,615 cases – 40 deaths

Camden: 565 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,343 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,348 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,837 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 663 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,930 cases – 58 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,015 cases – 74 deaths

Perquimans: 880 cases – 8 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.