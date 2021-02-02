NC COVID-19 Feb. 2 update: New daily cases drop below 3,000, hospitalization down to 2,700

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina health officials reported a drop in hospitalizations again as the number of new daily cases dipped below 3,000 on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper and other state officials are scheduled to speak on North Carolina’s response to the pandemic at 2 p.m. WAVY News 10 will carry those comments online.

The Coronavirus Task Force is likely to provide updates on the vaccine distribution efforts in the state, which is getting a financial boost from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA.) The federal agency is committing more than $100 million to help North Carolina with vaccine-related costs.

On Monday, 10 On Your Side was in Currituck County, where health officials are holding drive through vaccine clinics. The county commissioner said he has seen people from Virginia and as far as Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania in line for a vaccine in Currituck. Officials are asking that only North Carolina residents get a vaccine at these clinics, but because it is a federal program, they can’t turn out-of-state residents away.

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,537 cases – 35 deaths

Camden: 470 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,230 cases – 21 deaths

Currituck: 1,124 cases – 14 deaths

Dare: 1,6701 cases – 6 deaths

Gates: 552 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,806 cases – 55 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,714 cases – 74 deaths

Perquimans: 775 cases – 5 deaths

Hospitalizations dropped by 45 on Tuesday to 2,741, the lowest since mid-December.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,926 new lab-confirmed cases from 20,025 completed tests.

The daily percent positive continued to increase – up from 8.5 percent on Sunday, 9.7 percent on Monday to 10.2 percent on Tuesday.

NCDHHS said at least 9,409 deaths are being blamed on the virus – an increase of 67 from Monday’s 9,342.