NC COVID-19 Feb. 19 update: Percent positive hits lowest in 4 months, hospitalizations continue to decline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics continue to show improvement as we get further away from the holidays.

The daily percent positive dipped to its lowest level in four months, reaching 5.7 percent based on testing from Wednesday. The last time it was this low was on Oct. 10, when it was 5.6 percent.

North Carolina also saw a drop in daily deaths reported, with 54 coming in Friday after the state reported 96 on Thursday and 108 on Wednesday.

The state averaged 63 deaths per day over the past week — the fewest since Jan. 5 when it was at 60. The total is up to 10,820.

Hospitalization numbers also continue to plunge. The 1,780 patients in hospitals mark the state’s fewest since Nov. 24, when there were 1,724.

The drop of 112 from Thursday is North Carolina’s biggest one-day drop in two weeks. It fell by 130 on Feb. 5.

About 3,227 new cases were added Friday putting the seven-day average at 3,151 — the lowest it’s been since Nov. 19, a week before Thanksgiving, when it was 3,101.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the state reported 5,000 in a day.

The state also says about 765,456 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Thursday Metrics

Total cases: 836,650

Newly reported cases: 3,227

Completed tests: 9,825,272

Currently hospitalized: 1,780

Total deaths: 10,820

Daily percent positive: 5.7%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,609 cases – 39 deaths

Camden: 560 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,334 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,327 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,831 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 662 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,916 cases – 56 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,995 cases – 74 deaths

Perquimans: 872 cases – 7 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.