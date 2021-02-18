NC COVID-19 Feb. 18 update: Hospitalizations dip below 1,900 for 1st time in nearly 3 months, Cooper to speak at 2 p.m.

App users click here to stream.

— —

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper, members of the Coronavirus Task Force, and Emergency Management will share updates on COVID-19 and inclement weather Thursday.

The briefing can be streamed right here at 2 p.m.

As for the numbers, the trend in a positive direction is continuing with hospitalizations dropping below 1,900 for the first time in three months.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,892 hospitalizations Thursday. The number has been reduced by half during the last month.

Another 96 deaths were reported Thursday bringing the state’s total to 10,766.

The state recorded a drop in the percent positive, too, which fell to 6.2 percent based on tests from Tuesday — the lowest it’s been since last Wednesday when it was also 6.2 percent.

It breaks a run of three straight days in the 7 percent range.

Additionally, another 3,916 lab-confirmed cases were added on Thursday.

The state also says about 765,456 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Thursday Metrics

Total cases: 833,423

Newly reported cases: 3,916

Completed tests: 9,774,085

Currently hospitalized: 1,892

Total deaths: 10,766

Daily percent positive: 6.2%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,605 cases – 39 deaths

Camden: 552 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,331 cases – 21 deaths

Currituck: 1,312 cases – 14 deaths

Dare: 1,827 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 643 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,907 cases – 56 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,981 cases – 74 deaths

Perquimans: 863 cases – 7 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.