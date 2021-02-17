NC COVID-19 Feb. 17 update: More than 3K new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The 3,167 new cases is a jump of about 1,179 in the last 24-hours when the state saw its lowest number for the first time in three months.
Hospitalizations decreased by four patients with a total of 1,954 coming from 96 percent of hospitals reporting data.
This continues the overall trend down since mid-January.
Another 108 deaths were reported bringing the total to 10,670 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
The percent positive of 7.7 is up slightly from Tuesday’s 7.4 percent.
The state also says about 765,456 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Wednesday Metrics
- Total cases: 829,507
- Newly reported cases: 3,167
- Completed tests: 9,719,476
- Currently hospitalized: 1,954
- Total deaths: 10,670
- Daily percent positive: 7.7%
Local Cases
- Bertie: 1,598 cases – 39 deaths
- Camden: 542 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,327 cases – 21 deaths
- Currituck: 1,285 cases – 14 deaths
- Dare: 1,819 cases – 8 deaths
- Gates: 632 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,898 cases – 56 deaths
- Pasquotank: 2,954 cases – 74 deaths
- Perquimans: 856 cases – 6 deaths
