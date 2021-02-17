NC COVID-19 Feb. 17 update: More than 3K new cases reported

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The 3,167 new cases is a jump of about 1,179 in the last 24-hours when the state saw its lowest number for the first time in three months.

Courtesy: NCDHHS

Hospitalizations decreased by four patients with a total of 1,954 coming from 96 percent of hospitals reporting data.

This continues the overall trend down since mid-January.

Courtesy: NCDHHS

Another 108 deaths were reported bringing the total to 10,670 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

The percent positive of 7.7 is up slightly from Tuesday’s 7.4 percent.

The state also says about 765,456 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Wednesday Metrics

Total cases: 829,507

Newly reported cases: 3,167

Completed tests: 9,719,476

Currently hospitalized: 1,954

Total deaths: 10,670

Daily percent positive: 7.7%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,598 cases – 39 deaths

Camden: 542 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,327 cases – 21 deaths

Currituck: 1,285 cases – 14 deaths

Dare: 1,819 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 632 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,898 cases – 56 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,954 cases – 74 deaths

Perquimans: 856 cases – 6 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.