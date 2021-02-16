NC COVID-19 Feb. 16 update: Fewest new daily cases in 3 months, positivity rate down to 7.4%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three months, North Carolina reported fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there were 1,988 new cases on Tuesday, the fewest since Nov. 16, 2020, when there were 1,972.

It’s also the third straight day with fewer than 3,000 new daily cases reported, causing the seven-day rolling average to dip to 3,468, making it the lowest point since Nov. 21.

Hospitalizations due to the virus increased slightly to 1,958, up four patients from Monday’s 1,954.

Another 61 deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,562 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

The percent positive of 7.4 reported on Tuesday, based on testing from Sunday, is down slightly from Monday’s 7.8 percent.

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,598 cases – 39 deaths

Camden: 532 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,320 cases – 21 deaths

Currituck: 1,272 cases – 14 deaths

Dare: 1,820 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 627 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,892 cases – 56 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,946 cases – 74 deaths

Perquimans: 854 cases – 6 deaths

