NC COVID-19 Feb. 15 update: Over 2,400 new cases, hospitalizations hit lowest number since late-November

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers continued to show improvement on Monday with hospitalizations dropping again.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the number of hospitalizations, 1,941, reached its lowest point since late November.

The number of deaths increased by 10 on Monday to 10,501.

The state added 2,458 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 824,352.

NCDHHS reported the daily percent positive on Monday as 7.7 percent – which is up from the 6.5 percent on Sunday. Monday’s percent positive is a reflection of data collected on Saturday.

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,598 cases – 39 deaths

Camden: 531 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,319 cases – 21 deaths

Currituck: 1,267 cases – 14 deaths

Dare: 1,816 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 626 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,888 cases – 56 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,945 cases – 74 deaths

Perquimans: 849 cases – 6 deaths

